City staking out claim as place to play some baseball

Omaha, Nebraska, has a longtime and well-earned reputation as being the home of the NCAA Division I College World Series, an annual late-spring event that showcases America’s favorite pastime.

Lumberton and surrounding Robeson County are quickly building their own reputation as a place to showcase young baseball players who might one day play in Omaha.

We know there were skeptics earlier this century — that sounds funny, doesn’t it? — when talk began of a major recreation facility in northern Lumberton, a place where locals could have fun and get exercise, but also a potential home for major recreation events that would draw people to Lumberton, giving a boost to the local economy while providing the opportunity to change some minds about the place we call home.

Northeast Park — now called the Dr. Raymond B. Pennington Athletic Complex — suffered what appeared to be a major setback when Lumberton voters in a referendum rejected issuing bonds as way to build the complex in essentially a big-bang approach. City officials and local recreation enthusiasts, undeterred, then opted for an incremental approach to building the facility, one that used money as it was available. The process has been painfully slow at times, and is ongoing.

But what has emerged is a first-class facility that has caught the eye of Dixie Youth officials.

In 2018, the dream of bringing the Dixie Youth Division I World Series to Lumberton was realized with the Lumberton Youth Baseball Association leading the way. An estimated 1,700 people — players, parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, friends, coaches and officials — spent a couple of weeks in town, filling up our hotels, shopping, dining at the local restaurants, and getting a good dose of Southern hospitality.

It rained as it will in late July and early August, but the champion was crowned on time, and the reviews were excellent. Everybody had a ball.

Just recently a second Dixie Youth event, this one more modest, the Division II World Series, was held at Pennington Park, and the second half of the double-header also was a success.

Soon afterward, Tim Locklear, president of the LYBA, and Bruce Mullis, its treasurer, were on a plane to Ruston, Louisiana, to make a bid to host the 2021 Dixie Youth Division I World Series. Lumberton won out over Lexington, South Carolina, and next year will host its third World Series in four years.

Mullis recently told the City Council that 36 teams would visit, and he estimated the economic benefit to be about $2 million.

He also shared that Lumberton will become the first North Carolina city to host multiple Division I World Series tournaments — and he sees more.

“I think as long as our LYBA group stays solid and tight-knit, we would like to see positive events more often in the community,” he said. “As long as we are a viable league with Dixie Baseball we will continue to put our name in the hat to help bring that and other positive events here.”

It all recalls the move “Field of Dreams” and that epic scene in which Shoeless Joe Jackson advises Ray Kinsella, a farmer on the verge of bankruptcy, but determined to turn his cornfield into a baseball diamond: “Build it and they will come.”

Yep — and apparently again and again.