Candidate introduces herself to Rowland voters

To the Editor,
My name Is Jessica Hunt McCallum and I missed the deadline for getting information to The Robesonian regarding my candidacy for the Rowland Board of Commissioners, and was offered this opportunity.
I am 47 years old and I was born and raised in Rowland. I’m still living there with my husband Frederick McCallum. We have two daughters, two sons, a daughter-in-law, two beautiful granddaughters and a grandson on the way. My mother is Phodie Hunt and Jacqueline Hunt, and my father is the late Jimmie Hunt.
I am the CEO of Love Always Event Planning and work at Mueller Steam Specialty as a cad/drafter designer. I am a member at Annease Drive Praise & Worship. I am a notary public. I am currently in school going for my bachelor’s in Business Administration with a minor in Accounting.
I’m very outgoing and always willing to help others. I think I would be a great asset to our town and community. I’m a member of the Rowland Festival Committee.
It’s time for a change. I’m a South Robeson High alumni. And I love the Lord.
Jessica Hunt McCallum
Rowland