Church pastor encourages vote for Evans

March 06, 2020
To the Editor,
Southern National Bank, headquartered in Lumberton, and BB&T, headquartered in Wilson, were equal in size when they merged as equals to become BB&T. As a part of the merger, the headquarters was moved to Winston-Salem and Southern National received a commitment to retain the same number of employees in Lumberton with a call center.
Fast forward to 2019. BB&T announced a $20 million facility to be built in Whiteville, including offices and associates for a call center, formerly located in Lumberton, even though Whiteville is one-fourth the size of Lumberton. In addition to the $20 million building, BB&T made grants totaling $1 million to Southeastern Community College in Whiteville, and three other area community colleges, including, it is understood, $100,000 to Robeson Community College, for which we are grateful. Bye, bye, Lumberton Call Center.
Since the recent merger of BB&T with Sun Trust Bank, the combined bank, now named Truist Bank, will move its headquarters from Winston-Salem to Charlotte. In order to make it up to Winston-Salem, the bank will donate $17.4 million within the Winston-Salem Triad, plus a $250,000 grant to the Old Salem Museum and gardens in Winston-Salem.
Lumberton needs assistance on its vision of downtown redevelopment, including approximately one-half mile of river frontage located on a high bluff. An arts and crafts center could be located in the old water plant facility, having an abundance of windows providing natural light. The downtown historic district contains three buildings associated with the development of Southern National Bank, the 1897 building that housed the Bank of Lumberton, the 1913 neo-classical National Bank of Lumberton, and the magnificent SNB building, now being restored as county offices. One of the movers and shakers of Southern National Bank, a lover of Robeson County history, would be proud to know that this remarkable building will remain as a proud reminder of SNB history.
On Feb. 26, Kelly King, CEO of Truist Bank, announced a grant of $1 million to a museum in Washington, D.C. Why shouldn’t Truist Bank consider donating $1 million to the redevelopment efforts in the historic district of Lumberton? I would refer CEO King to Mayor Bruce Davis, Richard Monroe, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Image Committee, and other city officials involved in the redevelopment efforts.
William McLean
Lumberton