Randy Rust: A gift that will keep on giving

James Randolph “Randy” Rust, then in his mid-30s, chose Lumberton and Robeson County to settle his young family about 1970, and then he spent the next half century making sure they lived in a place that was better than when they arrived.

That, of course, worked to the benefit of many. How lucky we are.

Rust, who died this weekend at age 86, was a man of many talents. Perhaps more importantly, he also was endowed with an understanding that a condition of his blessings was that they be shared. His faith, which was nurtured for parts of five decades at First Baptist Church in Lumberton, helped awaken him to that realization and guide him as he went about fulfilling that obligation.

Rust arrived as a budding businessman. He gave up a farm life in Virginia to open his first McDonald’s restaurant on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, a couple hundred yards from the still new Interstate 95. More than a few people who worked there as young people went to social media after Rust’s death to recall their first job and first boss, who was called compassionate, but not a pushover, someone who was willing to administer a lesson the hard way. Most of those young people probably didn’t appreciate it at the time, but Rust was preparing them for life, which we all know unfurls with hard knocks.

Rust Enterprises grew from there, and today is managed by one of his sons, Kenneth, and includes five restaurants. Rust Enterprises is known as a dependable corporate citizen, which, likes its founder, answers when called to enlist in civic efforts that make ours a better community. There isn’t ample room to itemize.

If we had the difficult task of paring to one of Rust’s single biggest gift to Lumberton, Robeson County and even the region, it would have to be at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, which during his 26 years as a trustee, six as its chairman, outgrew its britches and needed a new name to fit, Southeastern Health.

There were many accomplishments, and the medical center’s bed tower is the most visible. But it was SRMC’s dogged pursuit of a heart surgery center, a five-year effort that was rewarded, that brought two grown men, Rust and the center’s CEO, Luckey Welsh, to tears. They knew that day that lives would be saved in a county where heart disease is disproportionately a menace — and they were correct. People live because they did not take no for an answer.

Rust’s civic work included much more than writing checks, but also rolling up his sleeves. He did mission work for First Baptist Church that sent him to communities, near and far, that had suffered catastrophic events. He was hands-on with the Robeson County Church and Community Center and Meals on Wheels, and in the twilight of his life, even taught himself the art of stain-glass making, which he used again to help others, selling his creations and giving the money to deserving nonprofits.

In the final days of Rust’s life, he was apologetic that he could not be a driver for Connector, a local program that provides rides to medical appointments for patients who can’t drive themselves, as he had to attend a family reunion in Virginia. So, wonderfully, his last days were spent among his most cherished loved ones.

Rust is gone to his reward, which we trust is exactly as he deserves, but his work will endure, in no small part through son Kenneth, who is, fittingly, chairman of the Southeastern Health board. The younger Rust learned his lessons well, so his father’s gifts to Lumberton and Robeson County will keep on giving.