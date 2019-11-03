Is Christ in your heart?

2 Corinthians 13:1-11

Paul concluded this letter by writing, “This is the third time I am coming to you.” The first time he came to Corinth was when he founded the church. The second and third times he came were the two letters he wrote to the Corinthian Christians.

He wanted the people to know he sent this warning to them with righteous intentions. Two or three witnesses were required to establish a matter, according to Deuteronomy 19:15.

When a disagreement arose between two people, if it could not be resolved between them, two or three witnesses should be called to testify in the matter as Christ Jesus said, “in the mouth of two or three witnesses every word may be established” (Matthew 18:16).

If he visited the Corinthians, Paul wrote, he would not “spare” them in judging their sinful acts. Earlier, he had written that he feared they would be ashamed of themselves if he came to visit them (2 Cor. 12:20) and in his first letter he asked “shall I come unto you with a rod?” (1 Cor. 4:21).

The Corinthians questioned Paul’s calling and his apostolic authority. Apparently, the people could see no further than Paul, and failed to see how he gave himself to be used to point them to salvation found only in Christ Jesus.

On the surface, said Paul, it seemed they were only challenging him, but in reality they were challenging the Lord. Yes, Jesus was “crucified through weakness” since He did not use His power to protect Himself, and gave up His life for us on the cross. Jesus lives, however, “by the power of God.” By divine power He was raised from death and the grave, and is seated today at the right hand of the Father.

Paul and other witnesses for Christ appeared to be weak because of their zeal for the Gospel. One day it would be apparent to the Corinthians that Paul preached Christ and Him crucified out of love for Jesus and because of the concern he had for their salvation.

“Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves,” Paul wrote. Every believer should examine his soul to see if he finds Christ there. The church at Corinth hastily put Paul to the test, but were they willing to test themselves? They would discover Jesus living in their souls unless they were reprobates, or counterfeits. He sincerely hoped they would know that he and other Gospel ministers were not reprobates.

As for Paul and his fellow ministers, they would have been powerless to oppose the truth because they were filled with Christ. When people saw them as weak men among strong people, Paul and other ministers were not troubled. They wanted this same experience for the people to whom they preached.

The apostle wanted the best for the Corinthians, and their best would come if they surrendered themselves to the God of love and peace.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

