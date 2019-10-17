A man of humility and faith

Luke 7:1-10

Christianity is a simple religion if we are willing to empty ourselves of pride. The world sees and hears the proud person, but it is not so with God who “forgetteth not the cry of the humble” (Psalm 9:12).

Perhaps the greatest example we have of Christ’s healing power is found in these verses. And according to the record in Mark there is no greater example of humility in the Gospels, other than Christ, as we find in the Roman centurion.

Consider first what we know about the centurion whose servant was sick and near death. He had compassion on his servant “who was dear unto him.” He was under no obligation to have such concern for someone who could be easily replaced.

It would be expected that the centurion could have taken a harsh view toward the Jews, a conquered people. After all, what he saw of the Jews’ religion, especially the behavior of the religious officials, seemingly had nothing in it to recommend it to a Roman centurion. The centurion, however, did not have contempt for the Jews.

He sought the help of Jewish elders, asking them to plead with Jesus to come and heal his servant. Perhaps he did not feel worthy as a Gentile to approach the Savior with such a request, but it is also in this we see evidence the Holy Spirit had brought a change in the heart of the centurion.

Notice how the elders made this request to Jesus, saying the centurion, not the sick servant, was “worthy.” To commend the centurion to Jesus, they said, “he loveth our nation, and he hath built us a synagogue.” It was unusual that any Gentile would love the Jewish nation.

It seems the Savior immediately went with the elders to the centurion’s house. The centurion may have felt unworthy to approach Jesus in person, but Jesus did not hesitate to go to the centurion.

When Jesus was some distance from the man’s house, the centurion’s friends said he did not feel worthy of having the Lord’s presence under his roof. If He would only speak it, said the centurion, his servant would be healed.

The centurion’s reasoning was that he lived under the authority of the Roman government. He had command over soldiers and servants who acted under his authority. When he spoke, things happened.

Of course, Jesus knew all of this, but it was evidence of the centurion’s faith. Jesus could just say the word and the servant’s illness would be lifted. If He so desired, He could send an angel to cure the servant. The centurion believed in the power and the authority of Jesus.

When the friends sent out to Jesus returned to the centurion’s house, they found the servant had been healed.

Jesus “marveled” at the Roman centurion, saying He had not found such great faith even in Israel.

The centurion had humility and faith, and Christ worked a great work in his house. May He find humility and faith in us as well.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

