Bethel Baptist to hold re-dedication

1 Chronicles 17:16-27

We have seen how David brought the Ark of the Covenant to Jerusalem, and that he wanted to build a house for the Lord. However, God would not allow David to build a temple.

The Scripture before us this week is from the chapter containing what is known as the Davidic Covenant that God made with David as he “sat before the Lord” in prayer.

Even though the Lord prevented David from carrying out his plans, he was not bitter. Instead, his prayer was one of praise and humility. Can we always respond with gratitude when the Lord’s will does not line up with our plans?

“Who am I, O Lord God, and what is mine house, that thou hast brought me hitherto?” asked David. He was not from a royal family. It was God who brought David from the life of a shepherd to be ruler over Israel.

How the world would be different if more people asked, “Who am I?” People are apt to regard what they consider their own gifts in what they have accomplished rather than the graciousness of God. David gave the glory to God when he said “thou hast brought me hitherto.”

David referred to himself as God’s servant. He had been given a kingdom that would exist forever because God regarded him “according to the estate of a man of high degree.” In David’s heart, he knew there was no higher honor than being brought into a covenant with the Lord. There was nothing he could say that could possibly bring more honor to himself.

It is significant that David “sat” before the Lord since it means David had nothing to do for the fulfillment of the covenant. He only had to accept and believe, and God would accomplish everything to complete the covenant.

Studying David’s prayer as an example of how we should pray, we see first that he acknowledged and praised the Lord for bringing him to rule over Israel. God chose David’s house to be the one that would bring the Savior into the world. But what does this mean for believers today? It means that a sinner can be saved and be brought into God’s family.

Secondly, David recalled the past and how God chose Israel to be His people forever. Through the Lord Jesus Christ, a covenant has been made with us. Like David, we can do nothing to fulfill the covenant except to believe and accept it. Christ said, “And this is the Father’s will which hath sent me, that of all which he hath given me I should lose nothing, but should raise it up again at the last day.”

Finally, David prayed with the eyes of his heart directed to the future. He could not build a house for God, but he trusted God to build the house He promised. We also trust the Lord for what He will do for us in the future.

May our faith be as strong as that of believers who have gone before us. “These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off, and were persuaded of them, and embraced them, and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth” (Hebrews 11:13).