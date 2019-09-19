Bethel Baptist to hold re-dedication

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A re-dedication service for Bethel Baptist Church has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 20.

The public is welcome.

The church, which is located at 6573 N.C. 41 North, was heavily damaged during Hurricane Florence in September 2018. The hurricane caused roof damage, which allowed rain to enter the building, causing widespread damage. In the interim, the church has been holding its services at Robeson Baptist Association’s building on Seventh Street Road.

There are about 55 members of the church. The church pastor is the Rev. Mark Meadows.

