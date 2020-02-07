Business sponsors young person

February 7, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Local 0
Local small business owner, Tamoric Oliver, of T&L Event Planning, sponsored Jordan Williams, an 11th-grade student at Lumberton Senior High School, for his travel journey to Florida for being ranked one of the top underclassmen in the position of cornerback in football. Oliver will be sponsoring Lumberton Senior High School’s varsity cheerleading team as they travel to Florida this month for a competition.

