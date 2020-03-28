Local youth represents the US in Vienna at United Nations Youth Forum

By: Staff report
Trinity Murray, a Red Springs High School senior, holds up a sign that announces her participation in the recent Youth Forum in Vienna, Austria.

LUMBERTON — A Red Springs High School senior recently garnered some experience in taking on global issues.

Trinity Murray was one of 39 young people from 32 countries to take part in the Youth Forum organized by the United Nations Office of Drug Control. She represented the United States at the forum in Vienna, Austria.

United Nations member states each year nominate youth leaders from their countries to attend the forum. The countries nominate young people who are active in the field of drug use prevention, health promotion or youth empowerment.

“I was very excited when I learned that I was the youth selected to represent the United States, this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I am so happy for the opportunity to represent not just my school, county, state but also my country,” Murray said.

The forum’s main objective is to gather young people, and allow them to exchange ideas, visions and different perspectives on how to better protect the health and well-being of their peers and provide them with an opportunity to convey their joint message to the global-level policy makers. The forum allows for networking among the participants and to learn from the experiences of other youth from different regions of the world, on UNODC, and on global policy-making structures and discussions in the field of drug-use prevention and health promotion.

Murray’s mother, LaTasha Murray, also attended the conference.

“It was an opportunity for Trinity to share ideas and hear new ideas about how to help make her community a healthier place to live,” LaTasha Murray said.

Trinity Murray is a National Youth Trainer with Community Anti-Drugs Coalition of America, a member of the Robeson Health Care Corporation Youth LEAD Program, senior class president, varsity cheerleader captain, BETA Club president, United Students of African American Heritage president, a member of Jerusalem Chapel Free Will Baptist Church and plans to attend North Carolina Central University after graduation and major in social work.

