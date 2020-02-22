Robotics teams to gather at FIRST meet

PEMBROKE — Twenty-nine teams of students from local and statewide school districts will compete March 6, March 7, and March 8 at the ​FIRST​ Robotics competition.

During the competition at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke the teams will be vying for awards and to qualify for the state championship. The event, which will be held inside the gym at the Jones Health and Physical Education Center, also serves as an opportunity to win regional recognition for design excellence, sportsmanship, teamwork and more.

The competition will run 5-10 p.m. March 6 with robot testing and inspections. Opening ceremonies and qualifying matches will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 7, and opening ceremonies, qualifying matches, final rounds and the awards ceremony will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 8. Admission is free.

Infinite Recharge will be the theme for this year’s competition. Two alliances work to protect ​FIRST ​City from approaching asteroids caused by a distant space skirmish. Each alliance, along with their trusty droids, races to collect and score Power Cells in order to energize their Shield Generator for maximum protection. To activate sections of the Shield Generator, droids manipulate their Control Panels after scoring a specific number of Power Cells. Near the end of the match, droids race to their Rendezvous Point to get their Shield Generator operational in order to protect the city.

Teams from Anson, Carteret, Chatham, Guilford, Harnett, Henderson, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Onslow, Orange, Pasquotank, Pender, Pitt, Rockingham, Wake, Wayne counties in North Carolina will be competing. Also taking part in the competition will be one team each from Maryland and Georgia. Representing Robeson County will be RobCoBots.

Teams in the ​FIRST ​Robotics competition will vie for district awards and a spot at the state championship to be held April 3-5 at Campbell University’s Gore Arena. Teams from the state championship will compete to advance to the ​FIRST ​​Championship, which will take place April 15-18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

The competition is part of ​FIRST​, a nonprofit dedicated to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology.