Southeastern Academy opening enrollment

January 18, 2020 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Academy Charter School will hold open enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year from Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. through March 31 at 3 p.m. for grades kindergarten through eighth.

Interested parties can register online at southeasternacademy.org using the “LOTTEREASE” link. Current students do not need to apply, however, siblings of current students must apply.

Anyone interested in visiting the Southeastern Academy and learning more about the school can do so at the open house that will be held Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

Lottery for all grades will take place on April 8 at 4 p.m. in the school gymnasium. The public is invited to attend.

For any questions, call Lisa Ard at 910-738-7828.

