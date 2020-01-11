Highlander releases honor roll

January 11, 2020 robesonian Education 0
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Highlander Academy has announced its honor rolls for the third grading period of the 2019-20 academic year.

To be included in the Headmistress’ Honor Roll a student must have a grade-point average of 90 or above.

On the roll are Daniel Cordoba-Solis, Red Springs; Gabe Hummel, Red Springs; Kaitlyn Miller, Red Springs; Tanner Abendroth, Maxton; Amran Hussein, Maxton; Ethan Quick, Red Springs; Caleb Currie, Raeford; Nicholas Locklear, Red Springs; and Morgan Harris, St. Pauls.

To be included on the Honor Roll a student must have a grade-point average of 80 to 89.

On the roll are Gianna Dowless, Pembroke; Braxton Hunt, Red Springs; Gio Contreras, Red Springs; Jasmyne Penn, Red Springs; Kenston Dial, Raeford; Hunter Chavis, Red Springs; Andrea Cordoba-Solis, Red Springs; Kaelyn McInnis, Red Springs; Watson Price, Red Springs; Mattox Schmitz, Lumberton; Christian Alleman, Red Springs; Paige Keifer, Red Springs; Blair Markus, Red Springs; Nadia Michaels, Red Springs; Anderson Price, Red Springs; Kris Davis, Red Springs; Alexzander Hussein, Maxton; Ashley Chavis, Red Springs; Evangalena Jacobs, Red Springs; Terry Powers, Lumberton; and Dustin Powers, St. Pauls.

