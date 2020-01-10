Caswell Center offering scholarships

By: Staff report

KINSTON — The Caswell Center Foundation Inc. is offering up to three $1,000 scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic school year to students in North Carolina counties, including Robeson.

To qualify, applicants must be a rising college senior or working towards a graduate degree with an Allied Health, Education or Psychology major in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology or social work and intend to serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation.

In addition to Robeson County, the scholarship will be available to qualified applicants residing in any of the following 37 counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Hertford, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Northampton, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Sampson, Scotland, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne or Wilson.

To learn more about eligibility requirements or to receive an application, contact Danielle Howell, executive director, at 252- 208-3790 or [email protected] or visit www.caswellcenterfoundation.com.

The scholarship application deadline is April 1.

