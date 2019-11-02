Tri Warriors Triathlon Club of Pembroke donates to BakPak program

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — The Tri Warriors Triathlon Club of Pembroke recently presented a $7,000 check to Communities in Schools in support of the BakPak program.

The program provides weekend food bags to students in the Public Schools of Robeson County. Schools that received funds were Rowland-Norment, Magnolia, Townsend, Lumberton Jr. High, Carrol Middle, W.H. Knuckles and Rosenwald.

The donated money was raised during the Tri Warriors Youth Triathlon, which took place in August on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The event was made possible through the efforts of UNCP students and community volunteers. The 10th annual Tri Warriors Youth Triathlon tentatively is scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020, on the campus of UNCP.

