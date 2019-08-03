Rowland natives instill LIFE skills in youth

ROWLAND — Two natives of this Robeson County town are working to get local young people to strive for excellence.
Jackie Davis and Satara Campbell made the trek from Atlanta to Rowland recently to implement their pilot project, Living Is Focusing on Excellence. This past summer they worked with youth in Rowland and Lumberton. During this second trip they worked with youth attending the 21st Century Program at Southside-Ashpole Elementary School and youth attending Colors of Life, a crime and gang prevention program in Lumberton founded by Leon Burden.
The LIFE program is a youth development project designed to instill in young people a desire to do their best in every aspect of life. It focuses on basic life skills to enhance the traditional values and beliefs of being happy with self; being kind, respectful, and disciplined; and giving back to others.
“The project is such a rewarding experience,” Davis said. “It’s delightful to observe the excitement and pleasure expressed by the youth when they are able to demonstrate what they have learned.
“This summer we reached approximately 40 youth who were extremely bright, eager to learn, and willing to apply the new skills learned.”
Each day, the children asked, “are you coming back tomorrow?” Davis said.
“I love the kids and enjoy sharing with them some of the things I was taught as a kid,” Campbell said.
The final session focused on responsibility and community service. The Rowland youth discussed ways to be responsible and examples of how they could give back to help others and be involved in their community. The Lumberton youth were able to participate in a joint training/opportunity with Pine Street Senior Center. Along with the senior citizens, they engaged in a sensitivity training. The youth shared their desire to give back to their community and ways they could get involved.
Davis and Campbell said they are grateful for the collaborative efforts of all and have plans to expand the project. They offered special thanks to Stephen Love, Sharon Platt, and the other 21st Century staff at Southside-Ashpole; Burden and Colors of Life staff members; and Tonya Alford and members of the Pine Street Senior Center staff.