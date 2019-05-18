UNCP honors retirees for 561 years of service

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, David Ward, left, celebrates with Dr. Robert Brown, his wife, Dr. Monika Brown, and their daughter, Sarah, at a Retiree Celebration held on campus. Together, the couple taught a combined 77 years at the university. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, David Ward, left, celebrates with Dr. Robert Brown, his wife, Dr. Monika Brown, and their daughter, Sarah, at a Retiree Celebration held on campus. Together, the couple taught a combined 77 years at the university. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, David Ward, left, celebrates with Dr. Robert Brown, his wife, Dr. Monika Brown, and their daughter, Sarah, at a Retiree Celebration held on campus. Together, the couple taught a combined 77 years at the university. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, David Ward, left, celebrates with Dr. Robert Brown, his wife, Dr. Monika Brown, and their daughter, Sarah, at a Retiree Celebration held on campus. Together, the couple taught a combined 77 years at the university.

PEMBROKE — Robert Brown met his wife, Monika, in a romantic literature class at Duke University more than 40 years ago. They have been inseparable ever since.

After earning their degrees, they joined the faculty at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Robert began teaching history in 1979 and Monika, an English professor, three years later. Together, they remained dedicated to their profession, their students and the university over the next four decades.

The Southern Pines couple were among 25 retirees honored this week for their years of service, 40 and 37, respectively, to UNCP and the state of North Carolina.

Sarah Brown said her parents will each be remembered for upholding an outstanding teaching reputation.

“My parents have been important members of the UNCP community,” she said. “They won multiple teaching awards. They could have gone off to other institutions, but they were driven by a passion to serve UNCP’s unique and diverse student population.”

Also honored at the celebration for their years of service to the university and the state were:

Dr. Valjeaner Brewington Ford, School of Education, 33 years; Carolyn Godwin, Trio Programs, 32 years; Dedra Sanderson, Givens Performing Arts Center, 31 years; Dr. Andrew Ash, Department of Biology, 30 years; Larry Gales, Department of Police and Public Safety, 30 years; Marla Locklear, Chancellor’s Office, 30 years; Dr. James Frederick, School of Business, 30 years; Tracy Jacobs, Office of Admissions, 29 years; Carson Lowery, Facilities Operations, 29 years; Dr. Doris Ann Horton-Lopez, Department of Art, 27 years; Teresa Lowery, Health Careers Access Program (HCAP), 22 years; Betty Johnson, Office of Advancement, 17 years; Freddie Bell, Auxiliary and Business Services, 16 years; George Harrison, Department of Mass Communication, 16 years; Anne Coleman, Mary Livermore Library, 16 years; Wanda Campbell, Housing and Residence Life, 15 years; Willie Scott, Facilities Operations, 15 years; Gwenyth Campen, Department of Math and Computer Science, 14 years; Mark Clark, Department of Music, 13 years; Dr. James Helgeson, Department of English, Theatre and Foreign Languages, 11 years; Debbie Locklear, Facilities Operations, 11 years; Dr. Dennis McCracken, Department of Biology, 11 years; and Priscilla Hunt, Housing and Residence Life, nine years.

Collectively, these employees dedicated a total of 561 years in service to UNC Pembroke and the state of North Carolina.

In his remarks, David Ward, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, thanked the former employees and their families.

“My job was made easy because of the work each and every one of you put in over all the years that you have been here. But more importantly, you have impacted thousands of students regardless of what your role was,” he said. “We are grateful to your family who made sacrifices so you could spend your time here empowering and enabling our students. I wish you all the best of luck.”

Mark Locklear

Mark Locklear is a Public Relations specialist at UNCP.

