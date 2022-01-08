Farmers need detailed plan for managing risks

LUMBERTON — Many farmers have completed their 2021 planting season and are looking forward to 2022 with some optimism. The good news is, sale prices for commodities are trending up. Unfortunately, so are the costs associated with producing them.
One question these farmers will be asking this upcoming year is, “How can we better manage risk?”
Risk is an important aspect of the farming business. The uncertainties inherent in weather, yields, prices, government policies, global markets, and other factors that affect farming can cause wide swings in farm income. The most successful farmers are now looking at a deliberate and knowledgeable approach to risk management as a vital part of their plan. For them, risk management means farming in a more rapidly changing world. It is the ability to deal with risks that comes with new farming opportunities.
Farmers generally deal with five types of risks. They are:
— Production risk;
— Price or market risk;
— Financial risk;
— Institutional risk;
— Human or personal risk.
Farmers will have the opportunity to learn more about these risks and develop their personal risk management plan by attending a series of “Developing Personal Risk Management Plans and Marketing Strategies” workshops. The objective of these workshops is to teach farmers how to understand and implement farm business planning principles for successful risk management decision-making. By attending these workshops, farmers can learn about new risk management tools and services, and those already established. With these tools, local farmers can build the confidence they need to deal with both the risks and the exciting opportunities for the future.
The first in the series of workshops will be held on Jan. 25 at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center in Lumberton. The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with registration starting 8:30 a.m. The dates for the other workshops are Feb. 22, March 15 and March 29. Travel to the workshops will be reimbursed and lunch will be provided.
The deadline to register is Jan. 21. Pre-registration is required to participate, and individuals interested in attending the workshops are urged to register as early as possible because space is limited to 40 participants.
For more information, contact Nelson Brownlee at 910-671-3276, by email at [email protected], or go online to http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.
Nelson Brownlee is an Area Extension Farm Management agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center. He can be reached by calling 910-671-3276 or via email at [email protected]