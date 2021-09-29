State data shows Robeson County unemployment rate improved in August

Robeson County saw improvement in its August unemployment rate, according to figures released today by the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
The county has seen a period improvement since May 2020 when it topped out at 13.2 percent during the height of pandemic related job losses.
That trend showing the rate of qualified people seeking work has generally followed unemployment trends statewide.
Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 93 of North Carolina’s counties in August, increased in two, and remained unchanged in five, according to a statement released today (Wednesday).
Neighboring Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 8.7 percent while Chatham, Avery, Ashe, and Orange Counties each had the lowest at 3.4 percent, officials stated.
“All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases,” according to Wednesday’s’s report. “Among the metro areas, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount each had the highest rate at 6.4 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 3.7 percent.”
Statewide, the August not seasonally adjusted rate was 4.4 percent.
Compared to the same month last year, jobless rates in all 100 counties showed steady decreases. Additionally, all 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the previous 12 months.
Robeson county showed an unemployment rate of 6.9 percent with a labor force of 49,590. July’s labor force showed very little change going from 49,566 to 49,590 workers. That small change was reflected in July’s jobless rate of 7.2 percent.
Wednesday’s state report noted that it’s important to understand that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
The major factor to consider in year-over-year comparisons remains the pandemic and how it impacted jobs around the region.
A year ago in August, Robeson County’s unemployment rate was 9.2 percent, down from 11.9 percent the previous month.
Neighboring counties showed similar percentage changes.
Bladen County went from 6.9 percent in August 2020 to 5.2 percent in August 2021.
Columbus County showed 7.8 percent unemployment in 2020 and improved to 5.9 this year.
Cumberland County recorded an unemployment rate of 9.2 percent in August 2020 and improved to 6.5 percent this year.
The next unemployment update is scheduled for Oct. 22, 2021 when the state unemployment rate for Sept. 2021 will be released, the report said.
