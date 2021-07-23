Cooperative Extension offering ServSafe training week of Sept. 13-17

LUMBERTON — North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, will be offering ServSafe Managers Food Certification Training the week of Sept. 13-17.
Aug. 30 is the last day to register for the accredited safety training and certification program for managers in commercial establishments serving food and beverages, such as restaurants, food trucks, school and daycare cafeterias, nursing homes, etc. Classes, review and testing will take place at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton.
Class times and dates are 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13, 14 and 15. Cooperative Extension encourages people to register early enough to allow for 10 days of study before classes begin.
The review session is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. to noon Sept. 16, and the exam will be administered 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17.
Anyone who has participated in this training before and needs to retest or recertify can do so on Sept. 16.
The training registration fee is $125, payable only by check or money order made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension. The fee may be paid at the Cooperative Extension, 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. The fee covers the textbook, test answer sheet and handouts. The enrollment form must be returned with the registration fee by Aug. 30.
The retesting fee is $50. It must be paid using a check or money order by Aug. 30.
The training is required by most restaurants and food service locations as a basic credential for their management staff, according to Cooperative Extension. The Robeson County Center offers the program for establishments and individuals whose place of employment does not offer a training program.
For more information, contact Jessie Jones, Extension Food and Consumer Sciences agent, at 910-671-3276, or Michelle Fanning, Environmental Health director, at 910-272-6567.