Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina donates $30,000 to NC State’s Soldier to Agriculture Program

June 11, 2021 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report
RALEIGH — A program that helps veterans make the transition from military service to a career in agriculture recently received a $30,000 gift.

The donation to North Carolina State University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program was made by The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina. The six-week program is offered through the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences’ Agricultural Institute. It provides in-depth career introductions and hands-on training.

The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina has been named a 2021-2022 sponsor of the program.

“The partnership with the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina is opening opportunities for transitioning soldiers and veterans to become familiar with Farm Credit and other important resources as they move forward in their agricultural goals,” said Samantha Manning, Soldier to Agriculture program coordinator and veteran liaison. “This gift allows us to continue providing services which assist veterans in making valuable contributions to their communities and to North Carolina agriculture — aligning our mutual goal to support the next generation of agriculture and the future of rural America.”

The University’s Soldier to Agriculture Program is a partnership between North Carolina State University and the Fort Bragg Career Resource Center.

“Farm Credit is a long-standing supporter of the educational programs of this college,” said Richard H. Linton, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “This investment in AGI’s Soldier to Agriculture program shows their commitment to help train the future talent the state’s agricultural economy needs and their passion to help American heroes transition out of the military into meaningful careers in agriculture.”

AgCarolina Farm Credit, Carolina Farm Credit and Cape Fear Farm Credit make up The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina. Dave Corum, CEO of AgCarolina Farm Credit; Vance Dalton, CEO of Carolina Farm Credit; and Evan Kleinhans, CEO of Cape Fear Farm Credit issued a joint statement regarding the group’s support of NC State’s Soldier Agriculture program and the men and women who have served their country.

The statement reads, “The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina appreciate the service, sacrifice, courage and dedication of our soldiers. Financially supporting The Soldier to Agriculture program is one way we show our gratitude. Soldiers and those involved in agriculture share many values, including determination, resilience and a passion to serve others. The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina are humbled to support a program that equips soldiers with skills they’ll use to farm as they continue to serve our country – now within the agricultural industry.”

The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina is the leading provider of credit to farmers in the state of North Carolina. The member-owned financial cooperative consists of AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit. The Associations have over $3.9 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 17,650 North Carolina farmers and rural residents. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Appraisal services and leasing programs are also available through the Farm Credit Associations of NC.

About the North Carolina Soldier to Agriculture Program

The Soldier to Agriculture program at NC State University’s Agricultural Institute is a six-week program — held at the Fort Bragg Career Resource Center in North Carolina — offering an in-depth introduction to the many careers available in agriculture. Veterans exiting the armed forces can receive hands-on training, both in and outside the classroom. They will engage in discussions with industry leaders and farmers about agricultural business, marketing and sales, and various allied industries in need of career-minded individuals.

Anyone wanting to donate to the program can do so at https://go.ncsu.edu/aginstituteveteransfund.

    PLEASE READ FOR IMPORTANT UPDATES AND FOR PESTICIDE CREDIT TRAINING DATES

    According to Dr. Wayne Buhler, Pesticide Safety Extension Specialist, due to the continued concerns regarding personal protective equipment shortages in the agricultural sector, EPA is extending the “annual fit test delay” to September 30, 2021 as part of the previously issued guidance on respiratory protection requirements for agricultural pesticide handlers. This revision is in alignment with Occupational Safety and Health Administration memos on respirators and addresses Agricultural Worker Protection Standard (WPS) requirements under the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act.

    On June 1, 2020, EPA issued a “Statement Regarding Respiratory Protection Shortages and Reduced Availability of Respirator Fit Testing Related to Pesticide Uses Covered by the Agricultural Worker Protection Standard during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency” to provide guidance for agricultural employers and pesticide handlers seeking respiratory protection for use of pesticides in agricultural production. The temporary guidance outlines approaches to address the unavailability of required respiratory protection and respiratory fit testing.

    It is important to note that neither the options in the June 2020 memorandum nor the recent amendment provide a waiver of regulations or label requirements. For example, fit testing requirements including the initial fit testing of a respirator, medical evaluations, and respirator training are not to be delayed or skipped. Handler employers and handlers are expected to make every effort to comply with all applicable pesticide product labeling and Agricultural Worker Protection Standard requirements, and to exhaust all available compliance options before considering the options presented in June 2020 memorandum.

    Compliant options include:
    • Using alternative NIOSH-approved respirators offering equivalent or greater respiratory protection than those required on the pesticide label;
    • Hiring commercial applicator services with enough respirators and respiratory protection capabilities;
    • Opting to use agricultural pesticide products that do not require respirators; or
    • Delaying pesticide applications until another compliant option is available.

    If the above options are exhausted, EPA’s guidance provides additional options with strict terms, conditions, and exhaustion requirements to minimize potential incremental risks to workers including the:
    • Reuse and extended use of disposable N95 filter facepiece respirator;
    • Use of “expired” respirators;
    • Use of respirators certified in certain other countries or jurisdictions meeting protective conditions outlined; or
    • Delay the annual respirator “fit test.” This option expires September 30, 2021.

    Commercial pesticide applicators whose certification period ends in 2021 will need to obtain all their  required continuing education credit hours by June 30, 2021 for automatic renewal. Private applicators have until September 30 to meet their 4-hour requirement of two hours each of X and V credits.

    Below is a listing of training events to assist applicators in meeting their required recertification hours. Due to social distancing requirements, in-person trainings will be limited to 30 people per session.  To register for in-person trainings, please call 910-671-3276 and ask to register for the in-person pesticide training(s) you wish to attend.  To register for online trainings, follow the link provided with each training.  You MUST register online for online trainings. For attendance purposes, anyone attending online trainings must have a webcam.  Registration is required for both in-person and online trainings.

    Proper Pesticide Protection —

    Tuesday  May 25, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    Training will include pesticide label review with a focus on proper PPE selection, use, and care. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Requirements for Commercial Certified Applicators  (ONLINE) —

    Thursday May 27, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    The online training will provide a review of the requirements for both commercial and private applicators set forth by the N. C pesticide laws.  This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-requirements-for-commercial-certified-applicators-registration-154826364825

    Pesticide Hazards and First Aid —

    Wednesday June 2, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will cover pesticide hazards and effects, pesticide exposure, product toxicity and health concerns, symptom recognition, first aid for poisoning. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Planning a Pesticide Application —

    Tuesday June 8, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will discuss selecting pesticide, determining compatibility, mixing, loading, cleaning, applying,  and disposing of pesticides. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Why Fungicide Applications in Turf Sometimes Fail —

    Tuesday June 15, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 hours)

    Ever had poor results from a fungicide application? This training will dig into the basics of fungal growth, review different chemical classes, and discuss common causes of pesticide failure. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for D, L, and N categories.

    Proper Pesticide Use and Considerations (ONLINE) —

    Thursday June 17, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This session will take a look at some common issues found during pesticide investigations and ways to avoid finding yourself in similar situations. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pesticide-recertification-training-proper-pesticide-use-and-considerations-registration-154826493209

    Security, Safety, and Transportation (ONLINE) —

    Tuesday June 29, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. (1 hour)

    This training will provide a review of the responsibilities of a licensed applicator for safe use, security, and transportation of pesticide products. This training will provide one (1) hour of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.  Register for this training at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/security-safety-and-transportation-pesticide-recertification-training-registration-154826549377

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Wednesday, July 21, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Pesticide Safety and Decontamination—

    Wednesday July 21, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include proper PPE selection, use, and care, differences in respiratory protection devices, and proper decontamination of PPE and application equipment, and proper pesticide container recycling. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    Private Applicator Recertification V Training —

    Thursday, September 23, 10 a.m. -12 p.m. (2 hours)

    This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two (2) hours of category V credit.

    Best Management Practices for Pesticide Use —

    Thursday September 23, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. (2 Hours)

    Topics include fundamentals of mixing and loading pesticides, reducing spray drift, sprayer nozzle selection and calibration. This training will provide two (2) hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories. 

    To register for these meetings, please call 910-671-3276 or E-mail me at Mac_Malloy@ncsu.edu.  