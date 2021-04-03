Financial planner with Robeson County roots keeps streak of excellence alive

April 3, 2021 Robesonian Business 0
Staff report
ST. PAULS — A streak of excellence logged by a financial planner with deep roots in Robeson County has earned him a permanent seat at a table with premier financial planners.

Thomas J. Hall, CEO of Fayetteville-based Tax-Sheltered Planning Inc., has been chosen for membership in the 2021 Million Dollar Round Table, for the 13th year in a row.

A notification document sent to Hall reads in part, “Our records indicate you are now a Qualifying and Life member with 13 years of membership in MDRT.”

The retirement specialist grew up in Rennert, a fact for which he expresses great pride. He spent his youth working on a farm. He is a sixth generation member of St. Pauls Presbyterian Church.

The Million Dollar Round Table, a trade association formed in 1927, is made up of more than 3,000 qualifying insurance brokers and financial advisors.

Tax-Sheltered Planning Inc. is located at 225 Fairway Drive in Fayetteville.