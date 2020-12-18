Lumbee Tribe hires Tasha Oxendine as Public Relations manager

December 18, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Business 0
Staff report
<p>Oxendine</p>

PEMBROKE — Tasha Oxendine recently joined the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina staff as the Public Relations manager.

She will oversee all public relations throughout the organization.

Oxendine graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with a degree in mass communicationsand American Indian studies. She spent 12 years as a reporter and the North Carolina Bureau chief at the CBS Affiliate News 13 in Florence/Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Oxendine is the former Public Relations officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County. She also worked as director of Marketing at Givens Performing Arts Center at UNCP.

“We welcome Tasha to the Tribal Administration as a seasoned public relations professional who knows the Lumbee and our local region,” tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. said. “She will take the lead in keeping the people informed, as well as documenting our history for future generations.”

Oxendine is an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

She can be reached at [email protected]