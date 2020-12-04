The new Republican Party

As The Robesonian headlined, “Tuesday’s election may have spawned a new political era in Robeson County.”

When I moved to Lumberton in 2003, 89% of the registered voters were Democrat. Robeson County has historically been reliably blue, choosing Obama by 14% in 2008 and 17% in 2012. The county then became one of about 200 counties nationwide to vote for Obama twice and then Trump in 2016, then by a narrow 4% margin. Trump won Robeson County by 18% in 2020, representing the biggest increase in Trump vote of any county in North Carolina. What’s going on?

Robeson County, of course, is a majority minority county. Part of this tectonic realignment is that the Republican Party has become much more diverse, as reflected by its new constituency. Across the country, the GOP saw massive increases in minority vote, for example, winning all of the predominantly Hispanic Mexican-border counties of Texas. President-elect Biden embodied the former stigma associated with minorities voting Republican when he famously said “you ain’t Black” if you can’t figure out you are supposed to vote for him. This stigma is now gone as Biden received the lowest percentage of Black vote in America since 1960, when Blacks were predominantly Republican. They are returning to the party created over 150 years ago for their benefit.

The good news for Republicans is that the increase in minority vote was almost all among young voters. The GOP is now primarily the party of the poor and working class, with its primary policy objectives: employment, effective education, free speech, and law and order. The Democrat party mostly represents the policy objectives of the elite and wealthy — climate change, government-run health care, outcome equality based on social identity, and uncontrolled borders.

The new Republican coalition is not limited to gains by race and ethnicity. Jews, for example, voted for Republicans in numbers not seen in decades. LGBTQ votes for Republicans more than doubled to 30% — based on exit polling, so it is probably much higher. Asian Americans and American Indians both increased their support of Republicans. In an odd coincidence, each House district the Republicans flipped was won by a woman or minority.

People wonder why the Republicans did so much better than the Democrats in the House, even though Biden received more votes for president. There are two ways to look at an explanation. A few states have reported hundreds of thousands of ballots cast that were solely for Biden at the presidential level, leaving the rest of the ballot blank. If they are representative of national results, millions of people voted Democrat for president, but for no other Democrat running. Secondly, the Democrat vote in only four cities – Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Detroit, and Atlanta – was shockingly high. If we set aside the fabulous Democrat vote in those four cities, the Republicans essentially outperformed 2016 everywhere else in America, even flipping House races in dark blue California and New York.

Historically, Republicans have given America the first female congresswoman, the first female senator to serve a full term elected in her own right, the first vice president of color, the first senator of color, and the first president who ran favoring same-sex marriages. This year, two Republican women will become the first Korean-Americans in Congress.

Based on their tremendous success in 2020, the Republicans are already incredibly excited about 2022. In fact, if historical trends hold, they will certainly win a majority in the U.S. House in 2022. Although in 2020 they lost two House seats here in North Carolina, they didn’t really lose them on election night. They were lost by the redistricting.

Most surprising, Republicans swept all eight major judicial races and won six of the 10 Council of State races. And, of course, they won more down-ballot races across the country, like the Robeson County District 3 Board of Commissioners seat.

As I write, votes are still being finalized, but it seems that the new Republican party will have more than doubled the number of women in the House and added two Black congressmen. It will be interesting to see how this new party will perform in 2022 without Trump at the head of the ticket.

Eric Dent, a former professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, now teaches at Florida Gulf Coast University.