Painted Pony Vineyards gives couples opportunity to win wedding portrait redo

SHANNON — Wednesday is the last day to register for a Wedding Portrait Redo Giveaway.
Painted Pony Vineyards has scheduled its second annual Redi event for Nov. 14. The giveaway will allow couples who were not able to have professional photos taken at their wedding, an opportunity to win a free a session with local wedding vendors. Couples who never received their wedding photos from their hired photographers and couples whose wedding plans were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic also are eligible to enter the giveaway.
The giveaway will allow couples to win a two-hour portrait session on Painted Pony Vineyards estate with The Photobrief. A wedding vendor team, including a florist, make-up artist, hair stylist, and more, will also be on site to help make the giveaway a special experience. Couples can enter to win the giveaway on Painted Pony Vineyards’ Instagram account now through Wednesday. The winner will be announced by Oct. 30.
“Unfortunately I’ve seen lots of couples who either never had wedding pictures taken, who hired a photographer who didn’t deliver photos, or never received photos for a variety of reasons,” said Melissa Ollison, photographer for The Photobrief. “This giveaway gives us a chance to give back an opportunity to have wedding portraits to a couple who never had them.”
This past year the giveaway awarded Kennedi and Jared with a wedding portrait redo after they had gone nearly two years without hearing from their hired photographer. Their legal pursuits went all the way to the desk of Judge Judy, but because their photographer could not be located, their case was never resolved. They lost all monies paid to the photographer, and they only had pictures captured by guests at the wedding.
“This year’s giveaway will be more rewarding because we are able to open the giveaway up to couples whose weddings were affected by COVID,” said Kaleh Sampson, venue manager for Painted Pony Vineyards. “We have seen many couples who were forced to change their plans at the last minute to fall within the mass gathering guidelines and many of them were not able to get the pictures they originally hoped for. This giveaway will give 2020 brides an opportunity to reclaim special moments from their wedding day that they never expected to get back.”
Details for the giveaway can be found on Painted Pony Vineyards website, Facebook and Instagram pages.