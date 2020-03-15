Poultry workshop is March 26

March 14, 2020 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A workshop on how to process poultry for sell has been scheduled for March 26.

The Small Scale Poultry Processing workshop will take place at 6 p.m. in O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton, according the North Carolina Cooperative Extension — Robeson County Center. The class will focus on how to process poultry, the equipment needed and requirements in order to sell processed poultry.

For more information or to register, contact Taylor Chavis, Extension Livestock agent, at 910-671-3276 or [email protected]

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made by Thursday to Chavis.

