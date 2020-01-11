Cattle conference is Jan. 28

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The 2020 Cape Fear Regional Cattle Conference has been scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center.

The conference is an opportunity to receive updates on the cattle industry, learn new management practices, and visit with other cattle producers in the area, according to the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service — Robeson County Center. The program includes a meal and time to visit with vendors. There will be a $5 charge to help cover speaker and meal costs. Pay at the door.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Conference topics include a North Carolina Cattlemen’s Association update, creating a vaccination program and dealing with dystocia, or difficult birth.

The deadline to register is Jan. 21. For more information or to register, call Taylor Chavis, Extension livestock agent, at 910-671-3276 or via email at [email protected]

The Agricultural Events Center is located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton.

