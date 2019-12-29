Workshop for cotton growers is Jan. 16

LUMBERTON — Cotton producers are invited to a Healthy Soils for Sustainable Cotton winter workshop on Jan. 16.

The workshop, “Understanding Soil Biology and its Role in Soil Health,” will be at the Southeastern N.C. Agricultural Events Center, 1027 Alternate U.S. 74, Lumberton. It will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The activity has been organized by the Soil Health Institute in partnership with the Robeson County Soil and Water Conservation District to increase soil health on U.S. cotton farms, as well as help farmers prepare for the industry’s increased focus on sustainability as identified in “U.S. Cotton Ten Year Sustainability Goals: Pathways to Progress.”

There is no charge.

The information-packed meeting will include:

— Wendy Taheri, a specialist in arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi, who will connect soil biology to soil productivity.

— Buz Kloot, the University of South Carolina researcher behind the video series, “Science of Soil Health,” who will discuss how improving soil health allows crops to utilize a more robust nutrient cycle.

— Jason Schmidt, a University of Georgia entomologist, who will provide the latest information on the “Green Bridge” as well as information on how to reduce crop protection costs through ecological pest management.

— Nathan Lowder, Natural Resources Conservation specialist, who will update producers on soil health management systems and practices.

— David Lamm, Soil Health Institute project manager, who will discuss the benefits of improving soil health both environmentally and economically, along with the Cotton Trust Protocol.

— A farmer panel, which will include North Carolina producer Zeb Winslow and South Carolina producer Sonny Price, who will discuss their soil health management systems and practices, as well as answer questions from meeting participants.

All cotton producers are invited to attend. Lunch will be provided.

Farmers are asked to register by calling Lucas Baxley, Robeson County Soil and Water Conservation District, at 910-739-5478 by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 9.