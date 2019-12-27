Farm Bureau wins safety award

December 27, 2019
By: Staff report
Patrisse Locklear, chairman of the Robeson County Farm Bureau Safety Committee, accepts North Carolina Farm Bureau’s 2019 Safety Program Award at the 84th Annual Meeting held Dec. 8-10. Shown with Locklear is Jerry Wyant, North Carolina Farm Bureau vice president.

GREENSBORO — Robeson County Farm Bureau was named winner of the North Carolina Farm Bureau’s 2019 Safety Program Award.

The county was judged to have the most active program, as well as the most effective plan to promote safety issues throughout the past year.

The awards ceremony took place during North Carolina Farm Bureau’s 84th annual meeting, held Dec. 8-10, at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center, Sheraton Greensboro Hotel at Four Seasons.

“A chief goal of our organization is to promote the safety of farm and rural families,” said Larry Wooten, North Carolina Farm Bureau’s past president. “Helping families increase safety and reduce accidents is essential to protecting the future of agriculture in North Carolina.”

Robeson County Farm Bureau participated in a number of events during 2019 that were designed to address safety concerns for students and rural and urban families.

