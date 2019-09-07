Family Dollar grand opening is Sept. 14

September 7, 2019 robesonian Business 0
By: Staff report

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Family Dollar has scheduled a grand opening for its store in Fairmont for Sept. 14

The ceremony for the store located at 11 Ward Store Road will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is invited. The grand opening will feature raffles for gift baskets, giveaways, free samples and family-friendly entertainment. The first 50 customers on Saturday will receive a gift card and a reusable shopping bag.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Fairmont community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

A store of the size of the one in Fairmont typically employs six to 10 people, according to information from the retail chain. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store.

Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.

Family Dollar has about 8,000 stores in 46 states. Family Dollar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc., which has its headquarters in Chesapeake, Virginia. For more information, visit FamilyDollar.com.

Staff report