Pesticide recertification opportunities offered

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service Robeson County Center is offering six opportunities between now and the end of the yeas to earn credit toward certification in the use and handling of pesticides.

On Aug. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m., a class titled Herbicide Use and Safety in the Landscape will be presented at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. Training will include an interactive DVD presentation on types of herbicides and the process of determining the appropriate use in the landscape. Two hours of recertification credits in categories D, H, L, N, and X have been approved.

On Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., a Southeast Regional Field Tour event at Roberts Farms, 362 Dana Road in Lumberton, will take place. Registration starts at 8:15 a.m. Participants will get an in-field look and take part in discussions of crop technology, and management of corn and soybean production. Topics include in-furrow products on corn, stink bug management in corn, and herbicide technology in soybeans. Two hours of N, O, D, and X credit available.

Private Applicator Recertification V Training will take place 9-11 a.m. Sept. 26 at O. P. Owens Agriculture Center. This training will provide private applicators an update on new label changes and restrictions, protection of pollinators, FieldWatch/Driftwatch, Auxin Herbicides, Worker Protection Standard Revisions, and Pesticide Safety Reminders. This training is approved for two hours of category V credit.

Also on Sept. 26, a training titled Best Management Practices for Pesticide Use will take place 1 to 3 p.m. at O. P. Owens Agriculture Center. Topics include fundamentals of mixing and loading pesticides, reducing spray drift, sprayer nozzle selection and calibration. This training will provide two hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

A Pesticide Safety and Decontamination is scheduled for 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road. Topics include proper PPE selection, use, and care, differences in respiratory protection devices, and proper decontamination of PPE and application equipment, and proper pesticide container recycling. This training will provide two hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

A Fundamentals of Mixing and Loading class is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 11 at O. P. Owens Agriculture Center. This course will cover recommendations for proper mixing and loading procedures to ensure safe use of pesticides. There will be a review of pesticide labels and tips on proper selection of respirator protection devices. This training will provide two hours of category X training for farmers needing credit for private applicators recertification and for dealers and commercial applicators needing credit for A, B, D, G, H, I, K, L, M, N, O, and T categories.

To register for any or all of these meetings, call Cooperative Extension at 910-671-3276 or email Mac Malloy at [email protected]

Accommodation requests related to a disability should be made at least five business days prior to the date of the event to Cooperative Extension by calling 910-671-3276.