Maxton Family Dollar plans re-opening Aug. 3

MAXTON — Family Dollar, a small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in August.
The grand re-opening celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 3, at the store’s location at 108 S. Patterson St. in Maxton. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family friendly entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers that day will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Maxton community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
The renovated store will also include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers, an expanded selection of food, beauty essentials, household products and seasonal items.
A store of its size typically employs six to 10 associates, Slyke said in a statement. Interested applicants can apply online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store’s location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week. Family Dollar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc.,
headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.
The Family Dollar store is a chain with more than 8,000 stores from Maine to California, according to the store’s website.
The first store opened in 1959, in Charlotte, North Carolina, by young entrepreneur named Leon Levine, according to the site.