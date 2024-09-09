Editor’s Note: The general policy of the Robesonian is to withhold the identities of juveniles connected to crimes, however because of the seriousness of the charges and because the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the teen, we are providing the details released to the public by the Sheriff’s Office as explained below.

–

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a juvenile suspect in connection to a recent homicide.

Kameron Carter, 17, of Lumberton is wanted in connection to the death of Damian C. Chavis, 18, of Scotland County. Carter faces a first-degree murder charge, according to a prepared statement to local media from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday

Chavis was found dead, lying in the roadway along the 3500 block of East 7th St. Road, Lumberton on Thursday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

“Under a new law that took effect in Dec. 2023, Lyric and Devin’s Law now circumvents the privacy protections under certain circumstances,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “It applies for situations such as violent crimes such as First Degree Murder where a teenage suspect is being sought by authorities.

“In this case, we are allowed to release his name and a picture and any information as to a potential threat the teen may be but only when exigent circumstances arise to the level to secure a juvenile petition for his arrest,” Wilkins said.

According to the new law, “once arrested, [the juvenile’s] picture and some details have to be removed from websites and social media platforms but they may remain because of others posting or using screenshots. The requirement is for law enforcement to remove it from their platforms,” Wilkins said on Saturday.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carter or the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a post on social media from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].