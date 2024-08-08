LUMBERTON – In response to Hurricane Debby, Lumber River United Way has created a recovery fund “to assist our most vulnerable communities,” said Tate Johnson, executive director of the Lumber River United Way.

“Flooding has been reported in Bladenboro, Lumberton and Raeford, to name a few,” Johnson said. “Please consider supporting your neighbors who may be flooded, without power, have lost food and medications, or have been displaced.”

“During natural or man-made disasters, Lumber River United Way quickly mobilizes resources to support individuals and families when needed,” Johnson said. “Our network is there when disasters strike, including raising funds, connecting those in need to critical resources like food, water, and shelter, activating volunteers and engaging local partners to ensure our community’s stability.”

Donations may be mailed to PO Box 2652, Lumberton, NC 28359, or online at https://www.lumberriveruw.org/debby.

In addition, NC 211 requests during disasters include connecting people to shelters, emergency food, medical care, clean-up and sanitation services, and access to government programs.

Lumber River United Way’s vision is that all communities can anticipate, withstand, and recover from these events because they are better prepared and have the necessary resources.

“By giving to the LRUW Hurricane Debby Recovery Fund, you play a significant role in ensuring that communities are equipped to respond and support the long-term recovery after a disaster,” Johnson said,.

About Lumber River United Way

“We unite to create positive, lasting change for people in need, Johnson said. “We are a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to solving the most pressing health and human service needs by assisting people in Bladen, Dillon, Hoke, and Robeson Counties. We work every day to achieve our vision and mission by focusing on the four foundations for building better lives: Health, Education, Financial Stability, and Basic Needs/Crisis Services.”