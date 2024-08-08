LUMBERTON — At 8:16 p.m. Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Greater Robeson County region, with up to 4 inches of rain having fallen Wednesday.

National Weather Service forecasters are calling for up to 2 more inches shortly, prompting flash flooding in the area.

Anyone in flood prone areas or near any running water, should seek higher ground now.

“Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas” should be considered dangerous, according to NWS forecasters.

“Dangerous flooding from heavy rainfall can be expected, especially near poor drainage areas and other flood prone locations,” according to the NWS statement. “Harder to recognize flood dangers [are likely] at night, as it will be difficult to determine the depth of the water. Roads may be damaged or washed away. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. If flooding is observed, then turn around, don’t drown.”