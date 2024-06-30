LUMBERTON — Lumberton Police Department investigators have obtained warrants on 19-year-old Eugene Santonio Dockery of Lumberton, charging him with the following offenses:

Attempted First Degree Murder, Discharging Weapon into Occupied Property and Second Degree Trespassing.

According to police, Dockery should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said anyone with information on the “whereabouts of Dockery is asked to contact Detective David Williford or Detective Cedrick McKinnon at 910-671-3845.

Dockery is wanted in connection to a shooting Saturday in Lumberton.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Lumberton Police responded to an address in the 900 block of Magnolia Way in reference to a shooting injury. A 19-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound when police arrived. The teen was transported by air ambulance to an undisclosed medical center for treatment, where she was listed in critical condition saturday. She remained hospitalized as of late Sunday, police stated.

