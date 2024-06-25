PEMBROKE — Carolyn McNeill Emanuel won the Senior Ms. Lumbee Pageant on Friday night.

Emanuel is from the Saddletree Community. Emanuel was one of eight contestants who participated in the sold-out event, which began the Lumbee Homecoming, at the Givens Performing Arts Center.

The 67-year-old is married to Kenneth Emanuel and is a mother of swix children. She also has 17 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

For her talent, Emanuel sang the song “Soon one morning, move on up a little higher,” originally sung by Mahalia Jackson in 1947. She dedicated the song to her singing mentor.

“Our very own Robeson County legend, Jeanette Tyler, sings this song today, and I would like to dedicate this song to her,” Emanuel said.

Singing is a birthright in Emanuel’s family. She has been singing with ‘The McNeill’s,’ which is her family, for the past 62 years.

Emanuel is also the VBS director and choir director at her church, Riverside Independent Baptist Church.

She has also served for many years with the Robeson County Board of Elections as a judge and assistant judge at her community precinct.

This was the 14th annual Senior Ms. Lumbee Pageant. It was a testament to the strong Christian faith in the Lumbee Community as the focus on gospel was tremendous on Friday night.

The event opened with a gospel pre-show by the former Senior Ms. winners and included a gospel intermission by Carla Monds from Carla and the Redemptions.

Five of the contestants from the event sang gospels songs as well as 2023-24 Senior Ms. Edith Jones.

The other winners included Miss Congeniality, Annie Mae Harris, Miss Photogenic, Tamara Jacobs, the People’s Choice Award winner, Ms. Annie Harris, Fourth Runner up was Mrs. Scarlet Thomas, Third runner up was Ms. Sheila Jacobs, Second runner up was Ava Locklear and the First runner up was Sharon Blue.

After weeks of preparing for this event, Carolyn Emanuel will soon travel the nation sharing about the Lumbee People and the message of the gospel.

Tasha A. Oxendine is the public relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Contact her at [email protected].