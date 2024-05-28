Expansion would create about 100 new jobs in Maxton

MAXTON — Campbell Soup has selected Robeson County as the location of an expansion of its aseptic production at its Maxton, NC facility. The soup and beverage company currently employs over 1200 and plans to add approximately 105 workers in the Town of Maxton. The company plans to invest $150 million at its Maxton facility.

“The investment in our Maxton facility will create new opportunities for our team and support economic growth in the area,” said Mick Beekhuizen, President of Campbell’s Meals & Beverages division. “We value our partnership with the State of North Carolina and Robeson County and appreciate their support to help enable this expansion.”

Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company is one of the largest food companies in the United States with a wide variety of iconic brands such as Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo’s, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao’s, Snyder’s of Hanover, Swanson and V8.

The Maxton facility is one of its largest production facilities and has been a vital employer in Robeson County for over 50 years.

“It is a very rare occurrence indeed when a small town such as Maxton can host such an iconic company like Campbell Soup,” said Maxton Mayor Bethea McDougal. “The town of Maxton considers this decision to expand here to be both a blessing and a very positive step in the growth of Maxton. Campbell Soup has been very important to our community for decades and we look forward to celebrating their future successes. Maxton is a caring community where we believe everybody counts. We hope that a positive and lasting relationship between our community and this fine company lasts for a very long time.”

John Cummings, Robeson County Commissioner Chair, said the creation of 100 new additional jobs with an annual income significantly above the county medium shows economic growth for Robeson County.

“Robeson County is truly moving in a positive direction economically and we look forward to partnering with Campbell Soup in their continued investment into our communities and more importantly the impact they have on the families they employ,” Cummings said. “The county wants to thank Campbell’s for being a good partner and we are excited to continue our great relationship.”

Recruiting Campbell Soup to additionally invest in Maxton called for a team effort across local, state, and regional organizations.

“We’ve always relied on terrific partners to grow our existing business and grow jobs, but this project called for an especially long list of allies and advocates,” said Channing Jones, executive director of Robeson County’s Office of Economic Development.

Jones said county and state officials worked with Robeson Community College, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, Golden Leaf, Robeson County Committee of 100, and the North Carolina Department of Commerce in landing the project.

“Our key regional partners at NC’s Southeast also were instrumental in nurturing this exciting opportunity for Robeson County,” Jones said.

With the collaborative effort of this team, Jones said, Campbell Soup Company will receive $1,250,000 million in Industrial Development Funds to renovate the property to its needs, as well as $248,000 in training dollars through the NC Community College System’s Customized Training Program, and $1,250,000 from Golden Leaf.

Additional water and electric infrastructure will be implemented to serve the new facility and operational demands, according to Jones.

The Robeson County Economic Development Commission is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the interests of Robeson County’s economy. It works closely with municipal, county, regional and statewide partners and allies in embracing opportunities for job creation and economic investment through support for arriving and expanding companies.