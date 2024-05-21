Missing Person

ST. PAULS — The Robeson Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Catherine Reynolds, 92, of St. Pauls.

Reynolds was last seen driving a white in color 2019 Kia sedan with 30 day tags.

She has white hair, blue eyes and stands 5-feet, 4 inches tall. She weighs 100 pounds.

Reynolds was last seen wearing a white/black top and black pants.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Reynolds is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.