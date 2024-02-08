Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in the Pine Needle and is published here with permission. This is a developing story. Stay with Robesonian.com as news develops.

PEMBROKE — A former UNCP student is dead after a shooting Wednesday. The incident(s) began at around 4:43 p.m. when students reported shots were fired at UNCP’s Courtyard Apartments. When campus police arrived on the scene, they did not encounter any shooters but found shell casings.

“I was taking an online exam in my room when I heard a few bangs. I wasn’t sure what they were since there’s loud cars all the time, but I heard people outside my window freaking out,” said Clara Milligan, a Courtyard resident and UNCP Junior. “It wasn’t until a little while later during my exam that I started getting the alerts, like, 15-20 minutes later.”

Posts on the anonymous social media site YikYak have reported that the victim was taken to a church across from campus.

However, the UNCP Brave Alert reported that Robeson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a second incident “where they encountered an individual in need of medical care and who later succumbed to their injuries.” The UNCP Police, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating the connection between the two incidents, according to an 11:12 p.m. UNC Pembroke Brave alert.

Students who can’t access their Courtyard apartments can gather on the second floor of the Chavis Center. Housing and Residence Life will be communicating with impacted students about their needs.

The school has offered counseling and psychological services on the second floor of the Brave Health Center for any students needing to process what happened. If you need help, call the 24-hour crisis line at 910-775-4749 or stop in for help.

Due to the ongoing investigation, all classes before 11 a.m. are canceled.

The students received emails, brave alerts and phone calls from the school to warn them about the active shooter.

Campus police gave the all-clear message almost an hour after the shooting and stated that the scene is now considered safe.