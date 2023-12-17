LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for areas along the Lumber River near Lumberton and other areas.

A Flood Warning means flooding is occurring and residents should go to higher ground now. Flooding has been observed on the Lumber River in Nichols and Pembroke

NWS forecasters said the Flood Warning will remain in affect through Dec. 20

“Precautions include the following: Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, forecasters said Sunday morning.

Residents in Lumberton, Maxton and Boardman can expect minor flooding in the five-day forecast, according to NWS forecasters.

Looking Ahead

Robeson county, Bladen, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg can expect “a strong coastal storm affecting the area today and tonight, bringing strong gusty winds and heavy rain at times that could lead to nuisance type flooding that includes temporary ponding of water across low-lying areas.