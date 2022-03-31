LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Robeson County.

A tornado watch has been issued for Anson, Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland Stanly and Union counties.

The watch is effective until 8 p.m., according to the NWS. It was issued about 12:45 p.m.

“A Tornado Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible,” according to the NWS.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued about 6:14 a.m. by the NWS for Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Pender and Brunswick counties. Also included in the weather statement were the South Carolina counties of Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon-Florence, Marion, Williamsburg, Georgetown and Horry.

A slight risk for severe thunderstorms was issued for the areas, according to the NWS.

Severe weather was forecast from noon to 9 p.m. with gusts throughout the day, according to a weather briefing Thursday morning by the NWS.

“Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat, though an isolated tornado is also possible,” according to the briefing.

The briefing states “[n]on-thunderstorm winds of 35-40 mph [are] possible today, with gusts to 45 mph near the coast.”

For more information, visit the National Weather Service’s website at forecast.weather.gov.