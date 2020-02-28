Shots fired at Walmart; no one struck

LUMBERTON — Shots were fired at Walmart on Thursday night, prompting fears of an “active shooter” situation, but The Robesonian has learned that the situation is over and no one was shot.

According to a reliable source, a man entered the story and assaulted a woman in what is being called a “domestic” situation. The man then exited the store, fired shots into the air, and fled. Police are looking for him.

This all occurred at about 7 p.m.

The firing of shots led to rumors of an active shooter situation, including on social media.

The Robesonian will update this story as information becomes available.

