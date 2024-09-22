LUMBERTON — Schools in Robeson County and the surrounding region saw small academic gains last school year as districts continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Districts in Robeson, Bladen and Columbus counties all saw an increase in the percentage of students who tested at or above grade level during the 2023-24 school year.

The improved performance mirrors statewide results of exams meant to show proficiency, according to data released earlier this month by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction. Across North Carolina, 54.2% of students tested at or above grade level, up from 53.6% the prior year.

In 2020-21, when the pandemic was in full swing, 45.4% of students statewide were proficient.

In southeast Noerth Carolina, two districts — Public Schools of Robeson County and Bladen County Schools — saw double-digit increases in proficiency rates last school year compared to 2020-21. But local districts continue to lag behind statewide figures.

Education advocates say test scores and state standards do not tell a complete picture of a district’s success or failure. Schools with a large percentage of low-income students, like most of those in the Border Belt, typically score lower than more affluent schools.

Here’s a breakdown of local school districts.

Public Schools of Robeson County

Last school year, 36.3% of students in Robeson County schools tested at or above grade level, up from 35.9% the prior year.

The district saw an increase of 15 percentage points from the 2020-21 school year, when 21.3% students were proficient on exams.

Seven schools did not meet the state’s academic growth standards last school year, while five met standards and two exceeded them.

One school — East Robeson Primary — received an A grade last school year. Other schools received a C, D or F grade.

Scotland County Schools

Last school year, 35.7% of students in Scotland County Schools tested at or above grade level, up from 33.7% the prior year.

In 2020-21, 27.8% of students in the district were proficient on exams.

Two schools exceeded growth standards last school year, five met standards and two did not meet standards.

Scotland Early College High School was the only school in the county to earn an A grade. South Johnson Elementary got a C, and other schools got D or F grades.

Columbus County Schools

Columbus County Schools was the only district in the four-county Border Belt region to see a drop in the percentage of students who tested at or above grade level in 2023-24.

Last school year, 42.7% of students were proficient, down from 43.1% the prior year.

In 2020-21, 35.4% were proficient.

Four schools met growth standards last school year and five did not. No school exceeded standards.

Schools in the district earned C and D grades.

Whiteville City Schools

Last school year, 53.5% of students in Whiteville City Schools tested at or above grade level, up from 50.8% the prior year.

In 2020-21, 47% of students were proficient.

One school met growth standards and two did not.

Schools in the district earned C grades.

Bladen County Schools

Last school year, 41.9% of students in Bladen County Schools tested at or above grade level, up from 40.4% the year before.

The district saw more than a 14-point increase in student proficiency from 2020-21, when 27.3% of students tested at or above grade level.

Seven schools met the state’s growth standards, while two exceeded standards. Two schools did not meet growth standards.

Bladen Early College was the only school in the district to get an A grade. Others received a C, D or F.