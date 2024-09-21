Meet Elizabeth. She is a sweet kitty that really loves attention. She may be a bit shy at first but she does warm up quickly. She does well with children and we think that she would get along with dogs if introduced correctly. She gets along well with other cats. Elizabeth is an American shorthair mix born March 27, 2023. She is medium sized and has be spayed. She is heartworm negative ane up to date on her vaccinations. Contact the Robeson County Humane Society, 3180 W. 5th St., ​Lumberton. 910-738-8282. for information on adopting Elizabeth.