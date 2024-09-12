It was 23 years ago today that America came under attack in the skies above New York City, Washington, DC, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

As a way of reflecting on the significance this day holds, Robeson Community College paused for a moment to honor and remember the victims who were tragically lost on that day at the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and aboard American Airlines Flight 77, American Airlines Flight 11, United Airlines Flight 175, and United Airlines Flight 93 during a special memorial service.

“Thank you so much for participating with us today for this important observance,” stated Assistant Vice President Kenny Locklear as he welcomed everyone to the service. “We join together today to compassionately honor and remember the 2,975 individuals who were killed on September 11, 2001… as well as those who were injured during the attacks, and the many who rose in service in response.”

Many first responders, as well as faculty, staff, students, and community members, were in attendance at the event.

“Most of us remember where we were when we heard the news,” Locklear said. “I distinctly remember where I was when I got called to turn the news channel on and how our nation responded as one, we came together in unison as one nation as never before.”

Chief Paul McDowell gave an invocation during the ceremony, in which he said, “We pray for all those families that are still hurting, all of those that are affected by the various incidents that occurred on 9/11… we pray your blessings on the families… we pray for this nation.. we pray for our community… we pray… for our world.“

The event included the singing of the National Anthem by Candi Hester, the presentation of colors by the Robeson County Honor Guard, a 21 Gun Salute, and the playing of TAPS. A poem, “The Extraordinary,” was also read aloud by Lakyn Jacobs, the winner of the 2024 September 11 Poetry Contest. The contest called for entries of poems that honored emergency 9/11 workers.

“Husbands, Wives, Sisters, Brothers, Mothers, and Fathers,” Jacobs read aloud. “They were ordinary people just like you and me, with one great exception – they were willing, willingly sacrificing their lives for others that weren’t of their kin.”

“Boom, crash, bang, went the towers…yet they came marching, running, and sprinting in for those in need,” Jacobs continued to read. “Some lost lives to help strangers in need… honor, remembrance, and unity… that is how we came together to remember them.”

“The heroes that put their lives on the line for others… the first on the scene and the last to leave the scene,” Jacobs recited. “The heroes of one of the most tragic moments in America’s history, the brave heroes of 9/11… the extraordinary.”

The Fire Chief for the City of Lumberton served as the guest speaker of the event, getting emotional at times as he remembered the events of the day, saying it inspired him into public service.

“It motivated me to get into fire service,” West said. “I was in college at Pembroke, in my first semester and they started broadcasting it after the first plane hit… I was in class and they turned the TV on…. and it actually steered me in the direction I am in today.”

As he spoke from the heart, tears began to flow, as he remembered that day.

“You know, it’s been more than 20 years since that day, but it still impacts families,” West said. “We still need to continue to remember those families that have lost loved ones and those that are still alive, still going through things today… we still have firefighters, emergency workers… suffering from the long-lasting effects of what happened on September 11.”

West spoke of the 343 firefighters, the 71 police officers, and the almost 3000 people who lost their lives that day.

“The good they did, you know, still echoes to this day,” West said. “Those of us that were around at that time were able to witness what they were able to accomplish.”

“Remember those brave people,” West said. “It’s a special day, it’s a solemn day, just take a few moments and say a prayer for those folks and their families.”

Cheryl Hemric is the public information officer at Robeson Community College. Reach her by email at [email protected].