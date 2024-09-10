Robeson County Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, Sept. 14. Get fresh right-from-the-farm produce at the Robeson County Farmers Market! The market is open 3-6 -p.m. each Wednesday afternoon 7 a.m. to noon , each Saturday. Vendors may leave the market when sold out. Food trucks are invited to join the farmers at the Wednesday afternoon markets.

Children’s Storytime – St. Pauls: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 11. Monthly on the second Wednesday at Annie H Mc Eachern Library, 223 W Broad St, St Pauls.

Twig Journals – Robeson County Arts Council: 9-11:30 p.m. Sept. 12: The Robeson County Arts Council is hosting a workshop entitled “Twig Journals”. Join Cindy Brewer at the gallery for making handmade books of paper, fabric, twigs, etc. The class is $25 per person and register soon as space is limited. Call or text 910-608-3499 to register and for more information.

Speakeasy: I Love You to Death, 6 p.m. Sept. 12: Speakeasy: I Love You to Death, hosted at the university campus annex, is a fundraiser for Givens Performing Arts Center, (GPAC). The event is at 6:00pm. Contact the box office of GPAC for further information.

Children’s Storytime – Rowland, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 13. Monthly on the second Friday at the Rowland Public Library 108 E Main St, Rowland

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton: 10:30-11 a.m. Sept. 13. and weekly on Fridays at the Robeson County Public Library

101 N. Chestnut St., Lumberton.

Hispanic Cultural Festival, 2 p.m., Sept. 14. The Hispanic Cultural Festival is scheduled for the Downtown Dick Taylor Plaza and find food trucks, live music, a mechanical bull, some beer, wine and lots of fun.

Children’s Storytime – Lumberton, 10:3 0-11 a.m. Sept. 17: Robeson County Public Library, 101 N. Chestnut St, Lumberton.

Children’s Storytime – Pembroke, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and monthly on the third Tuesday at the Pembroke Library, 413 Blaine St, Pembroke.

Windows of Time – Art Exhibition: 2-5 p.m. on Sept. 8 and running through Oct. 20. Red Springs ArtSpace is hosting an exhibition, “Windows of Time” for two talented North Carolina artists, Nila Chamberlain and Sandy Stratil. Visitors will honor them by attending a reception on Sept. 8 and viewing their beautifully displayed art. The exhibit may be seen other times by appointment only.

ONGOING

Open Mic Night at 219 Elm: 7-9:30 p.m. each Thursday, at Legal Grounds Coffee Shop, 219 Elm presents Open Mic Night. Add your name to the “15 Minutes on Stage” roster, in conjunction with special guests featured for your entertainment. Special guests rotate, but the log for getting your “15 Minutes on Stage” remains open. (some restrictions apply). Enjoy an evening out with the fun at 219 Elm on Thursday nights.

Game Night – 219 Elm: Join the fun 6-9 p.m. each Tuesday Night at 219 Elm St., Lumberton for Game Night at 219 Elm. Refreshments are available in the Legal Grounds Coffee shop. Bring your own games, or select from the collection available in house. Bring the family and enjoy an outing.

Farmers Market: Open 3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, the Robeson County Farmers Market showcases vegetables grown in Robeson County only. Local craft vendors are welcome as an addition to the market. Visit with the local farmers and get to know them. The market is open each Wednesday and 7 a.m. to noon on each Saturday, or until the vendors sell out — through November.

Music Jam Session: Bring instruments and songs 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the first Friday of each month to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. Bring instruments and songs to The Barn at Risen Farms for jamming the night away. There might be a dance or two?

Flock Swap – Robeson Co. Farmers Market: The Farmers Market will host a Flock Swap 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every third Saturday of the month. The Swap will be separate in the adjacent lot next to the Market, at 3rd and Water streets. Please contact Marie at [email protected] for more information.

Cowboy Mounted Shooting: Join the event at the Southeastern NC Agricultural Center as a competitor or observer. Times of events vary.

