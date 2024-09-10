RED SPRINGS — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a man and a second man being hospitalized. At about 1:21 a.m., on Saturday, deputies responded to an address in the 1000 block of Mt. Zion Church Road, Red Springs, in reference to two people who had been shot.

James Lowery, 19, of Rowland and Charles Oxendine, 21, of Pembroke were found suffering from gunshot wounds upon the arrival of deputies. Lowery was transported to UNC Southeastern Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries.

Oxendine was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment. James Isaac Hardin, 20, of Red Springs was arrested at the scene. Hardin is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear.

Hardin is being held in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing and other charges/arrests are likely. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

NOTE: The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.