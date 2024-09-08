PET OF THE WEEK

Meet Gracie: Gracie is looking for a family of her own. She is a part of a litter of six that were born when her mom was rescued.

She is 8 months old. She is up to date on vaccines, FIV/Felv negative, dewormed and spayed. She is such an independent kitten but loves to have her head scratched. She loves to play and do all the things kittens do.

She would love to find her furever indoor home as she has never been outside.

If you are interested in adoption find Fur-Ever Home Animal Rescue of NC, Inc. Lumberton online, or call 910-740-6843.