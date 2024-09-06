LUMBERTON – Robeson Community College invites students, faculty, staff and community members to its 23rd Anniversary Commemorative 9/11 Ceremony. The event will take place 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 11 in front of the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center, Building 11.

The ceremony will include the singing of the national anthem, the presentation of colors and a 21-gun volley performed by the Robeson County Honor Guard, the playing of TAPS, and a First Responder Last Call.

The guest speaker for the ceremony will be Chris West, who serves as the Fire Chief for the Lumberton City Fire Department.

The winner of the 9/11 Poetry Contest will also be announced during the ceremony and will read the poem aloud during the service.