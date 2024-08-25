RALEIGH — Two Robeson County projects have been funded in part by grants announced Friday by the Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA), which approved eight grant requests from around the state totaling $1,650,000. Gov. Roy Cooper said the requests include commitments to create a total of 297 jobs around the state, 56 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects is expected to attract more than $234 million in public and private investment.

“These grants continue to help create great jobs in our rural communities,” Cooper said. “We are building a strong foundation upon which North Carolina’s rural economy can thrive.” The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Robeson County communities saw two grants in two RIA categories

In the Existing Business Building Category, a $500,000 grant will support the 10,000-square-foot expansion of a building in Maxton that is currently occupied by Campbell Soup Company. The expansion will create 124 jobs, with an accompanying private investment of $181,750,000.

In the Rural Health Building Category, an $80,000 grant will support the reuse of a 3,605-square-foot building in Rowland. The building will be occupied by Hope Health Family Practice LLC, a business offering a wide range of services including primary care, prevention and wellness, and mental health therapy. The company plans to create nine jobs and invest $460,000 with this project. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“We are proud to partner with North Carolina communities to make these investments, which support a wide range of industries, from manufacturing to health services,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “This ongoing work is a fitting tribute to the late Andrea Harris, a former RIA member, whom we remember during the observance of Leaders in Equitable Economic Development Month, for her work to promote rural prosperity and diverse businesses.”

The RIA approved eight grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in three categories — Vacant Building Category, Existing Business Building Category and the Rural Health Building Category.

The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, as well as rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.